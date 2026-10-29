MLA Umesh Kumar announces resignation, hints at forming new political party

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Gairsain, 27 Oct: Independent MLA from Khanpur, Haridwar district, Umesh Kumar, today announced that he would resign from the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly tomorrow which is the second and the last day of the ongoing assembly session. Speaking with the media persons here today, he expressed disappointment over what he described as the Opposition’s failure to support him on issues concerning the people, particularly corruption and farmers’ problems. He also indicated that he would make an attempt to form a new political outfit and contest the next Assembly elections with candidates in around eight to ten seats.

Speaking to the media on the first day of the two-day Assembly session at Bhararisain, Umesh Kumar said he had been looking towards the Opposition for the past four-and-a-half years in the hope that it would stand by him on issues of corruption, public interest and farmers’ problems, but has been left disappointed. He said that despite standing shoulder to shoulder with the Opposition, both inside and outside the House, he had failed to get its support on issues concerning Haridwar district.

He added that he is deeply disappointed and distressed and added that he was elected by the people of Khanpur as an independent MLA to raise their concerns in the Assembly. However, whenever, he tried to raise the issues relating to corruption or the farmers’ problems, he had looked towards the Opposition with the expectation that its members would support him, but that never happened. He also claimed that he cannot recall a single day in the past four-and-a-half years when the Opposition stood with him on these issues.

Announcing his decision to resign, Kumar said he wants to make an effort to ensure that more like-minded representatives reached the Assembly in the next elections so that the concerns of Haridwar district could be effectively raised. Citing the pending dues of farmers associated with Iqbalpur Sugar Mill, he said payments amounting to Rs 118 crores had remained outstanding for the past two years. He alleged that several farmers had died because they could not afford medical treatment due to the non-payment of their dues.

Referring to the 2023 floods, he said the entire Haridwar district had been affected, resulting in widespread damage to agricultural crops. However, farmers were subsequently issued recovery certificates for their dues. He also alleged that interest on Kisan Credit Cards had not been waived, outstanding electricity bills had not been remitted and power connections of farmers had been disconnected.

Significantly, Kumar ruled out joining either the Congress or the BJP, saying he could not raise slogans in praise of leaders whom he had opposed politically. Taking a swipe at both parties, he questioned whether he was expected to raise slogans in praise of former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in the BJP or former Chief Minister Harish Rawat in the Congress.

Asked whether he intended to launch a new political party, Kumar said he would make an attempt in this direction if people came forward to support him. He said Uttarakhand had given opportunities to all the political parties, but the situation had not changed significantly. He wanted to work towards an alternative political platform that would raise issues such as inflation, unemployment and corruption without having to depend on the existing Opposition.

He said he is considering fielding candidates on eight to ten Assembly seats and would reach out to people wherever they approached him. Expressing hope that two to four like-minded people would join him in the next Assembly, he said the people of the state wanted better roads, quality healthcare and a corruption-free system of governance.

It may be mentioned that Kumar’s wife has recently floated the Jan Nirman Party, and there is speculation that he may contest the next Assembly elections on its ticket.