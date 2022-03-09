Koshyari presents ‘Kamala Power Women Awards 2022’ to 38 women achievers

Mumbai, 8 Mar: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari presented the ‘Kamala Power Women Awards 2022’ to 38 women achievers from various walks of life at the Raj Bhavan, here, on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Tuesday.

This felicitation of women achievers was organised by the ‘Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust’. Theatre and film actor Suhas Joshi was among those felicitated on the occasion.

Founders of the Trust Nidarshana Gowani and Ramesh Gowani were present.

The Governor felicitated Chetna Sinha, Smita Thorat, Shwetali Thakare, Kirti Chintamani, Ranjana Kolge, Poonam Choksi, Elizabeth F Kattookkaren, Pratibha Sangale, Dr Jaya Mahesh, Pooja Udeshi, Shakti Mohan, Sima Taparia, Vidya Bhande, Bhawna Prakash, Rekha Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Vinita Sahu, Geetha Venkateswar, Alisha Singh, Neeti Mohan, Farzana Dohadwala, Dr Rishma Pai, Advocate Gauri Chhabria, Zainab Javid Patel, Sister Bertilia, Sister Lucia, Neeti Goel, Dr Mahima Bakshi, Dr Richa Jain, Anupama Devarajan, Madhuri Madavi, Binaifer Kohli, Shweta Vardhan, Sulochana Chavan, Manisha Waghmare, Poonam Gaurav Borse, Samira Gujar and Sangita Dashrath Dhankute on this occasion. Samira Gujar conducted the proceedings.