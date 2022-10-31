Koshyari releases book, ‘Republic Coins of India’, by Dilip Rajgor

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 27 Oct: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari released the book, ‘The Republic Coins of India’, authored by Numismatics expert Dr Dilip Rajgor at the Raj Bhavan, here, today.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Dineshbhai Mody, Chairman of the Hinduja Foundation Paul Abraham and coin collectors and members of the numismatics fraternity were present.

Addressing the gathering the Governor said coins are a direct evidence of India’s glorious past. Stating that those who forget history have no future, the Governor said preserving coins is preserving history. Complimenting author Dr Dilip Rajgor for bringing out an authoritative volume on the coins of India from 1947 to 2022, the Governor said the book will prove to be a milestone for future researchers of coins and history.