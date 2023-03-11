Lalit Mohan Joshi leads campaign against drugs

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 10 Mar: President of Human Rights Protection and Corruption Prevention Committee, Advocate Lalit Mohan Joshi, ddressed a press conference at a local hotel here today. At the press conference, Joshi shared with the media details about his campaign against drugs. He asserted that addiction harms not only the individuals but the entire nation; it is a major hindrance in national building. The youth should stay away from drugs and contribute in the new construction of the society and the nation. He informed that the committee has been running continuous campaigns against drugs for more than 15 years now and till now millions of youth have been made aware of the dangers of drugs and other intoxicants.
Joshi said that he had started this campaign from Haldwani in 2005 and this will continue. He shared that recently he has returned after interacting with students in more than 50 schools in all the districts across the state. In the month of January he started the first phase of 2023 from Rishikesh, and continued in Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Uttarkashi , Chamoli Garhwal, Bageshwar Kapkot, Pithoragarh, Munsiyari, Udhamsingh Nagar, Nainital, Almora and Haridwar and interacted directly with more than 40 thousand youth and made them aware of the side effects of drugs and administered an oath to them to stay away from drugs. During this, he told that till now through the youth dialogue, 7 lakh students have been educated in more than 1,500 schools on the topic “Role of youth in nation building, condition and direction of youth, drug addiction of terror”. He added that this programme has been watched by more than 60 million people on ‘Sajag India YouTube’, while 2 lakh 35 thousand people from all over the country have become members of this campaign. Joshi said that today the whole world sees India as a country of youth, but a large number of the young generation of the country and the state is under the influence of drugs, and today drugs have become a weapon of terror. Joshi said that the Prime Minister of the country and the Chief Minister of the state, Education Minister, Director General of Police, Uttarakhand also have taken a resolution that by 2025, the youth of the country and the state should become drug free. But this can be achieved only when social organisations, educational institutions and every citizen of society, administration and join the police, side by side in this campaign.
On this occasion Dr Hem Chandra, Vice-Chancellor of Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Medical Education University, Uttarakhand said that intoxication has become a poison in the society today, and the people need to protect children from this poison. He appreciated the efforts of Advocate Lalit Mohan Joshi in this direction. Padma Shri Lavraj Singh Dharmshaktu, Assistant Commandant BSF, said that it is a commendable initiative of Lalit Joshi to reach out to the children in the mountains and make them aware against drugs. Retired District Judge Dehradun and Member State Police Complaints Authority Girdhar Singh Dharmshaktu, said that drug addiction among children is a serious problem. To save them from the drugs menace, public awareness needs to be created.