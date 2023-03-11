Lalit Mohan Joshi leads campaign against drugs

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Mar: President of Human Rights Protection and Corruption Prevention Committee, Advocate Lalit Mohan Joshi , ddressed a press conference at a local hotel here today. At the press conference, Joshi shared with the media details about his campaign against drugs . He asserted that addiction harms not only the individuals but the entire nation; it is a major hindrance in national building. The youth should stay away from drugs and contribute in the new construction of the society and the nation. He informed that the committee has been running continuous campaigns against drugs for more than 15 years now and till now millions of youth have been made aware of the dangers of drugs and other intoxicants.