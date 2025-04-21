Lekhak Gaon & Gujarat Sahitya Academy to Collaborate for Enrichment of Indian Languages

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 20 Apr: Dr Bhagyesh Jha, President of the Gujarat Sahitya Academy and retired IAS officer, visited Uttarakhand on a two-day trip to participate in a programme titled “Memory and Enrichment of Indian Languages” held at Lekhak Gaon in Thano, here. On this occasion, he was conferred the “Lekhak Gaon Srijan Samman” on Saturday for his outstanding contribution to literature and language preservation.

In his address, Dr Jha described the concept of Lekhak Gaon as a unique and visionary initiative. He announced that, in the near future, the Gujarat Sahitya Academy and Lekhak Gaon will jointly work towards the preservation, promotion, and enrichment of Indian languages. Emphasising the importance of traditional knowledge, he remarked that, while internet-based knowledge is increasingly seen as the primary source of learning today, India’s rich intellectual heritage lies in the Vedas, Puranas, and other ancient texts. He stressed the need to present this traditional wisdom through innovative means to the people of India and to establish its recognition on global platforms.

Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and former Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had recently visited Gujarat, where he mentioned the concept of Lekhak Gaon during a programme organised by the Gujarat Sahitya Academy. Inspired by the idea, the Chief Minister of Gujarat expressed interest in visiting Lekhak Gaon. Following this, Dr Bhagyesh Jha, President of Gujarat Sahitya Academy, and Dr Jayendra Yadav, Secretary of the Academy, visited Lekhak Gaon.

Dr Nishank highlighted that Uttarakhand is the birthplace of the Vedas, Puranas, and Upanishads, and is known as the land of Ayurveda. He described Uttarakhand as not only the spiritual capital of India but also a source of life-giving air for the entire world. He emphasised that Lekhak Gaon, nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, is evolving into a creative hub for literary work as well as a centre for nurturing future generations of writers.

He shared that, under the first phase of the Nalanda Library and Research Centre at Lekhak Gaon, the target is to collect one million books. Over 60,000 books have already been gathered. This library is set to become a milestone for scholars and students alike.

Padma Shri awardee Pritam Bhartwan praised Lekhak Gaon as a priceless cultural asset of Uttarakhand. The event also witnessed the presence of several distinguished personalities, including Padma Shri awardee Dr BK Sanjay, Padma Shri awardee Dr Yogi Aeron, Padma Shri awardee Madhuri Barthwal, Vice Chancellor of Sparsh Himalayan University Prof Kashinath Jena, former Director of Higher Education, Prof Savita Mohan, Padma Shri awardee Kalyan Singh Rawat ‘Maiti’, and CEO of Lekhak Gaon OP Badoni, along with eminent writers and literary figures from across the country.

Prior to the programme, floral tribute was paid to the statue of Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee, followed by a tree plantation drive.