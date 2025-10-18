Locals allege irregularities in Rudraprayag–Gaurikund Highway Cutting Work

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Rudraprayag, 17 Oct: Local residents in Tilwara (District Rudraprayag) have accused the authorities of ignoring established norms in the road cutting work being carried out on the Rudraprayag–Gaurikund Highway. They alleged that government policies and departmental guidelines lack clarity. While 14-metre cutting is being undertaken at Tilwara, similar work just eight kilometres ahead at Silli involves a 24-metre cut. Very significantly, the locals also complained that despite compensation having been distributed, the land acquisition process has not been completed in time and they further allege that some people, who have already been paid compensation against land acquisition have begun to reoccupy their land and rebuild their establishments, a situation that has caused widespread resentment among the public.

Under the ambitious Char Dham project, construction work on the Rudraprayag–Gaurikund Highway has been ongoing for the past five to six years. As per the project plan, cutting along the Rudraprayag–Sitapur stretch is to be carried out uniformly at 24 metres, but this norm has not been followed at certain stretches and Tilwara happens to be one of such stretches. At Tilwara, the National Highways Department is presently executing only 14 metres of cutting, whereas at Silli, 24 metres of land has been cut for the road making. The local residents alleged that while some are following NH guidelines, others are encroaching upon the highway land in clear violation of the rules.

They have further complained that while the Silli market has been entirely erased from the map, the authorities have shown undue leniency towards Tilwara and other nearby markets. They alleged that in several cases, even after compensations for land and buildings were disbursed, the land itself was never acquired. In areas where compensation was distributed, some people have reportedly reoccupied the same sites.

Silli residents have reminded that Silli market has completely lost its existence while at Tilwara, this has not been the case. They say that after suffering immense loss during the 2013 disaster, people had painstakingly rebuilt their lives, only to lose their livelihoods again due to arbitrary implementation of project norms. The claim that the norms of the Highway department have been inconsistent. The NH Department has carried out highway cutting according to its own convenience, which is unjust. The Silli market has been wiped out, leaving only a handful of shops, while Tilwara has seen only 14-metre road cutting compared to 24 metres at Silli. They demand that there should be uniform standards in highway cutting. Due to unclear policies of the government and the NH Department, people are facing severe hardships,” he stated.

The residents have also accused the authorities of failing to remove encroachments despite having distributed the compensation against land acquisition already. It is alleged that buildings belonging to those who received compensation remain untouched, while demolition drives are being selectively carried out elsewhere. Affected persons allege that those who have received compensation are being allowed to retain or rebuild structures on the same land, possibly to claim compensation again in future.

The locals allege that development of the hills is taking place in an unplanned manner. They claim that the officials involved in preparing the Char Dham project never conducted a proper ground inspection. The project also lacks an Archaeological Survey of India report. The compensation distribution process has also been riddled with irregularities. In some cases, compensation was given to one person but the road cutting was carried out in the adjoining land of another person.

The residents of Silli claim that due to the non-adherence to prescribed norms in the Rudraprayag–Gaurikund Highway cutting, residents have had to endure significant hardships. Even after distributing compensation, land acquisition was not completed on time, resulting in a situation where people who had been compensated are now reconstructing establishments at the same locations, particularly in and around Tilwara. It may also be reminded here that Tilwara has several hotels as well as a large GMVN Tourist Resort, besides a large market and the pilgrims often halt for the night while on way to Kedarnath or on their way back.

However, responding to the allegations, Omkar Pandey, Executive Engineer of the NH Department, Rudraprayag, admitting that road cutting work along Highway 107 from Rudraprayag to Sitapur was originally planned at 24 metres. However, at certain stretches, the width was reduced to 14 metres after traders obtained stay orders from the High Court. At Tilwara, demolition of four buildings is to be carried out, while in Silli, land acquisition for 24 metres has been completed. Seventeen buildings have already been demolished, and possession has been taken. Action is underway on four to five remaining structures. Cutting work between 14 and 24 metres is being executed as per site conditions. He asserted that those who have received compensation should voluntarily remove encroachments, failing which the NH Department will take strict action.