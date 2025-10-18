PNB Dehradun Regional Office Staff celebrate Diwali with noble initiative

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Oct: The staff members of the Punjab National Bank Regional Office, Dehradun, have taken a thoughtful initiative on the occasion of Diwali. They have collectively decided that, every month, staff members whose birthdays fall in that month will celebrate their birthdays — on a suitable day — at social institutions or NGOs that support differently-abled or orphaned children. Along with the celebrations, all staff members will voluntarily contribute financially to support such institutions.

As part of this ongoing commitment towards the welfare of socially vulnerable and special-needs groups, today Sunil Kumar, Pradeep Dangwal, and Anisha celebrated their birthdays with the children at Autism Welfare Society, Kaulagarh. The celebration was graced by Regional Head Abhinandan Singh and Chief Manager Bhagat Singh Rawat, who were also present on the occasion.

Using the funds collected by the staff members, gas stoves, heaters, and quilts were distributed to the children. The objective of the programme extended beyond material distribution — it aimed to foster a spirit of compassion and collective social responsibility within society.

Regional Head Abhinandan Singh stated that special children are priceless assets of society who deserve extra love and care, and supporting such children is a social duty. He also extended warm Diwali greetings to everyone.