Long range emergency sirens installed in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 2 Aug: Dehradun district has become the first in Uttarakhand to install state-of-the-art long-range emergency sirens designed to alert residents during disasters or acts of external aggression. The trials of these advanced sirens have also been completed successfully, and final commissioning is underway, marking a significant leap in public safety infrastructure for the region.

As part of the first phase, thirteen high-technology sirens with operational ranges of 16 kilometres and 8 kilometres have been strategically installed across key locations in the district following rigorous testing. Sirens with an 8-kilometre radius have been deployed at Patel Nagar, Rajpur, Dalanwala, Cantt, Kotwali, Vasant Vihar, Bindal Chowki, Lakhi Bagh Chowki/Police Line, and Nehru Colony police stations, while the 16-kilometre range sirens have been installed in Rishikesh, Premnagar, Clement Town, and Raipur. These systems will be activated from designated police stations and the District Emergency Operations Centre, allowing uniform dissemination of alerts throughout the city.

These installations are designed to play a crucial role during crises such as war or air raids, providing timely warnings that prompt citizens to seek safer locations. Complementing the sirens is the launch of a groundbreaking Vital Installation Unit Rapid Communication System. Spearheaded by District Magistrate Savin Bansal, these long range sirens are aimed at enabling real-time coordination between essential institutions such as the Army, paramilitary forces, airport authorities, and major hospitals during emergencies. This marks a revival of emergency communication mechanisms after many years, reflecting a renewed focus on comprehensive civil defence strategies.