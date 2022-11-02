Maha Gov felicitates winning gymnasts

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mumbai, 1 Nov: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari felicitated gymnasts from Maharashtra, who have brought laurels for India by winning medals at the 12th Asian Acrobatics Gymnastics Championships held at Kazakhstan, at a function held at the Raj Bhavan, here, today.

The Indian Gymnasts created history by winning 5 Gold, 4 Silver and 11 Bronze medals. Twenty out of 24 Gymnasts representing India were from Maharashtra.

Complimenting the gymnasts, the Governor expressed the hope that they would bring medals for the nation even in the Olympics.

The felicitation function was organised by the Brihan Mumbai Jilha Gymnastics Sanghatana. President of the Sanghatana Inderjeet SIngh Rathor, Secretary Ashish Sawant, Mahendra Chemburkar, National Gold Medalist Suresh Bhagat, Chairperson Neelam Babar Desai and Convenor Praful More were present.

The Governor felicitated Gold Medalists Rutuja Jagdale, Priti Ekhande, Sonali Borade, Ritika Mahavar, Akshata Dhokale, Silver Medalists Akash Gosavi, Aditya Khasase, Bronze Medalists Achal Gurav, Arna Patil, Nikshita Khillare, Kunal Kothekar, Ritesh Borade, Naman Mahavar, Prashant Gore, Coach Rahul Sasane, Shubham Giri, Yogesh Pawar and Nishant Karandikar.