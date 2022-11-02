Democracy is India’s greatest strength: Om Birla

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 1 Nov: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addressed the students of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya in Haridwar today. Birla was the Chief Guest at the 6th Convocation of the University.

Addressing the gathering, Om Birla said that Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya has done remarkable work in the field of Indian culture, tradition, yoga and spirituality. Established by Shriram Sharma Acharya, this university is creating spiritual consciousness and conscience among the students through his thoughts. He said that understanding the needs of society, Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya has also conducted many courses like disaster management, village management, school management so that the problems of the nation and society could be solved in practical manner.

Referring to India’s progress in the field of education, Birla said that it has given a new direction to the world. While the rest of the world was progressing only materially, India was also making rapid progress in the field of spiritual and self-evolution. India is a country with a rich spiritual and cultural heritage. The yoga system, naturopathy, ayurveda, meditation, pranayama, spirituality, tradition, knowledge, philosophy and culture and Vedanta were incomparable, he stressed.

Speaking on the role of youth in nation building, Birla emphasised that democracy and demography are the biggest strengths of India. India has a vibrant and strong democracy and the largest working population in the world. But at the same time, as a nation, the big challenge is to ensure proper utilisation of youth power. He said that in every field, from politics, society, business, education to science, the youth of India have taken India forward according to the times. He exhorted the students to work from now for the future development of India.

On this occasion, he also awarded certificates to the passing out students.