Maharaj lays foundation stone for strengthening and asphalting of roads worth 8 crore

By Our Staff Reporter

Pauri Garhwal, 19 Nov: Cabinet Minister and Chaubattakhal MLA Satpal Maharaj , during a program organised at the Public Intermediate College campus, Surkhet, announced crores of rupees for strengthening and asphalting of roads in his constituency. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of the schemes for strengthening and asphalting of roads worth lakhs.

While addressing the people present in the program, Maharaj said that work is being done in Ekeshwar to Kalinga Bhagwati tourism circuit. He said that it is necessary to have good road connectivity and residential areas to promote tourism, so more and more homestays should be made. He said that the sale and purchase of local products should be encouraged in the local fairs held in the mountains, which would improve the income of the local people.

Maharaj also announced among other projects, improvement and asphalting of Patisain-Tachwad-Akeshwar motorway, improvement and asphalting of Bharpur Sem Gwad Kulasu motorway at a cost of 121.12 lakhs as well as inaugurated asphalting works of Maleti Band to Gauchikhet Pania motorway at a cost of 151.21 lakhs.

District Panchayat President Shanti Devi, Block Head Ekeshwar Neeraj Panthari, BJP Mandal President Satyaraj Singh Negi, Ved Prakash Verma, Devendra Bhatt, Inter College Surkhet Manager Pradeep Negi, Former Principal Rajendra Negi, along with other officials and local people were present on the occasion.