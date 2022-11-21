SPIC MACAY reaches students in the hills of Uttarakhand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Nov: In its continuing endeavor to reach out to every single child in the State of Uttarakhand , SPIC MACAY (The Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst the Youth) Uttarakhand Chapter has conducted over 265 programs of accomplished artistes in schools and colleges across Uttarakhand in the past few weeks. The volunteers, led by Vidya Srinivasan (Chairperson) are planning another two hundred workshop demonstrations in Government schools of rural, hill areas between 20th November to 20th December in Uttarakashi, Tehri, Srinagar, Almora, Chamapawat, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Pauri, Chamoli and Gauchar. The aim is to reach out to approx. 50,000 students across the State and educate them about our cultural heritage. Classical dances of Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak, Odissi and Hindustani vocal will be included in these workshops.

In November Ipsita Chatterjee, a renowned Kathak dancer performed for schools of Uttarkashi and Vishwadeep Sharma conducted workshops demonstrations in Tehri. Sunablaxmi Padhi conducted WDs in Odissi in Srinagar , and Annaya Parida and Priti Priya in Almora district.

This is not the first time that SPIC MACAY has reached out to students of Uttarakhand in remote regions. In the past they have reached out to schools in far flung districts with over 500 programmes in the year 2019-20.

SPIC MACAY takes pride in reaching out to the students in Government schools who have not got the opportunity to witness the rich art forms of India and exposes them to their rich cultural heritage. These programmes are executed by a strong team of volunteers working relentlessly to arrange the artists who agree to travel to distant locations and perform in the absence of proper stage and other facilities. Most often the sound equipment is carried by the volunteers who make arrangements for a wonderful demonstration. The artistes too are often enthused by the attentive response of the students who are mesmerised to see them in their full costume.

In Dehradun district SPIC MACAY has conducted variety of programs including Purulia Chauu from West Bengal, Carnatic flute by Chandan Kumar, Mohan Veena by Padma Bhushan Awardee Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Shehnai by Ashwini and Sanjeev Shankar, Flute by Rupak Kulkarni, Sitar by Purbayan Chatterjee, Rajasthani Folk by Bhutte Khan Manganiar, Kathakali by Amaljith , Shankar guitar by Kamala Shankar, Kathak by Vidha Lal, Manipuri by Manju Elangbam, Flute recital by none other than the renowned Padma Vibhushan awardee Pt Hari Parasad Chaurasia in the last few months. Under the International Heritage series SPIC MACAY invited Hungarian folk artistes Muzsikas’ to perform for students from over 21 schools in and around Dehradun.