Portals of Badrinath close for winters

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Nov: The portals of Badrinath Dham were closed this afternoon at 3.35 pm for the winter season. Before the closing of the portals of the Badrinath shrine, worship and rituals were conducted as per the laid down procedure. Around 10,000 pilgrims participated in the last worship of the season before the closure of the portals at Badrinath Dham.

On the occasion of the closure of the portals , the pilgrims danced to the melodious band tunes of the army. After the closure of the doors, the Doli of the festive idol of Kuber and Uddhav left for Bamani village. Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj was also present on the occasion of closure of the portals this year. Badri Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) chairman Ajendra Ajay was also present. This year more than 17.60 lakh thousand pilgrims visited Badrinath Dham, which is a record till now for any particular season.

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee’s media in-charge Dr Harish Gaur informed that Lord Badrinath was covered with Ghrit Kambal (wool blanket soaked in ghee) prepared by women of Mahila Mangal Dal of Mana village for the winter when the portals would remain closed till the next season. After this, at 3.35 pm, the portals of Badrinath Dham were closed for winter.