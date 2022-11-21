IMS Unison Varsity holds its sixth Convocation Ceremony

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Nov: IMS Unison University (IUU) today, held its sixth Convocation ceremony in which a total of 579 degrees and thirteen gold medals were conferred.

Chancellor, IUU, Prof Gurdip Singh was the Chief Guest at the Ceremony while AK Sharma, Chairman, Executive Committee, Bar Council of India was the Guest of Honour.

Students of various courses of batch 2019-22 were felicitated on this occasion.

One notable feature was that Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Management was also awarded to 4 recipients namely, Ajay Hindurao Ambildhok, Akansha Madan, Amit Tariyal and Abu Bashar.

In addition, Gold Medals were awarded to 13 toppers of the various batches. Interestingly, 9 out of the total 13 gold medallists were girls. The gold medallists were Deepika Yadav in MBA degree, Yamini Krishnakumar Sharma in LLM, Rubina Singh in MA(J&MC), Kiran Bhandari in MHM, Prince Sunjot Dutt in BBA, Anisha Sethi in B Com (Hons), Yasha Jain also BCom (Hons), Timaya Singh in BALLB (H), Prashant Mishra in BBALLB (H), Vanshika Chauhan in BA(J&MC), Akash Prasad in BHM, Alankrit Sharma in BA (H) English and Prabhleen Kaur in BA (H) Psychology.

The Annual Convocation began with the academic procession where the Chancellor Prof Gurdip Singh, the Chairman, Board of Governors Amit Agarwal, the Vice Chancellor Brigadier (Dr) M Srinivasan, the Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Ravikesh Srivastava, Members of Board of Governors (BOG), Deans, and Members of the Academic Council walked through the aisle towards the Convocation venue.

The welcome address was delivered by Vice Chancellor Brigadier (Dr) M. Srinivasan.

He congratulated all the 579 graduating students and wished them a bright future. He said that the watershed of a new journey had yet again been surmounted and a new chapter in life beckoned the students. He also expressed hope that they would continue to strive for excellence, service to society and a conviction to make the Nation proud.

In his Convocation Address, the Chief Guest Chancellor, IUU Prof Gurdip Singh congratulated the students for their academic achievements. He spoke about the shining reputation of the University and praised the hard work, devotion and contribution of the students. He also commended the dedication of the teachers and staff, and the vision of the administration, especially the Chairman for the heights the University has achieved. He advised the students to remember the golden rule of life: “Honesty breeds Trust; Humility breeds greatness; Hard work breeds success. Whatever you plant now decides whatever you reap later.”

The Chief Guest also released the Souvenir on this auspicious occasion.

In his address, the Guest of Honour AK Sharma, Chairman, Executive Committee, Bar Council of India, congratulated the students and wished them success in building their careers. He said IMS Unison University has distinguished itself as an eminent institution for teaching and research in Business Management, Mass Communication, Law, Hotel Management and Liberal Arts in a short span of time.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Col. Pranav Kumar, Registrar of the University.