Maharaj urges tourists to visit U’khand in winter season too

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Dec: Tourism Minister, Satpal Maharaj , today called upon tourists across the country and abroad to visit Uttarakhand hills to make their New Year celebrations memorable. In a statement issued today, Maharaj said that Uttarakhand could be very good option for those wanting to travel to celebrate New Year.

Maharaj said that if the weather conditions cooperate in Uttarakhand during the beginning of the year, then tourists would be able to enjoy snowfall in many places. He urged them to make their bookings for hotels, guest houses as well as homestays well in time to visit the state, to celebrate the New Year. He pointed out that they could find it difficult to get hotels or camping facility if they failed to book them on time. Maharaj reminded that tourists from India and abroad celebrate New Year every year in major places like Dehradun, Mussoorie, Dhanaulti, Chakrata, Auli, Lansdowne, Nainital, Mukteshwar, Kausani, Ranikhet, Tehri Lake, Rishikesh, New Tehri etc in Uttarakhand. Therefore the state this year too is expecting a large number of tourists. The tourism minister said that the state government is continuously promoting snow weddings, as a result of which the trend of snow weddings is increasing in Uttarakhand now. Youths from many parts of the country are now coming here to take seven rounds amid snowfall. He added that people getting married in Triyugi Narayan Temple and in other places like Nainital, Almora, Mussoorie and Auli are constantly contacting and asking which places are likely to receive snowfall in the coming days. He further added that Uttarakhand is now getting a new identity as a wedding destination, as getting married here has become a popular trend in the past few years. He also claimed that the government is coordinating with the Meteorological Department to get inputs on where there are greater chances of snowfall in the coming days and then pass on this information to those interested.