CM pays tribute to Sahibzadas on their martyrdom day

By Our Staff Reporter

Nanakmatta (Udham Singh Nagar), 26 Dec: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a programme organised on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas at Guru Nanak Academy, here, today. On this occasion, he garlanded the statue of Shaheed Udham Singh, inaugurated the Artificial Intelligence Lab in the Academy campus and also felicitated the students.

Earlier, Chief Minister Dhami offered prayers at the Gurudwara Nanakmatta Sahib and prayed for happiness, prosperity and peace in the state.

Saluting Shaheed Udham Singh, Dhami recalled that the great revolutionary went to England and killed General O’Dwyer, who had justified Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He said that it is a matter of pride that this district has been named after Shaheed Udham Singh.

While saluting the martyrdom of Guru Govind Singh and his four sons Baba Ajit Singh, Baba Jujhar Singh, Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, Dhami said, “The sacrifice of the four sons of Guru Sahib is not only for India but for the whole world. It is a unique chapter in history. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid genuine tribute to the martyrdom of the four princes of Guru Gobind Singh by announcing that it would be celebrated as Veer Bal Diwas. This day reminds the new generation of the courage and sacrifice of the Sahibzadas, and will keep their sacrifice immortal. These brave boys made sacrifices in the defence of freedom of belief. Let us make our children aware by narrating the inspiring stories of such great sacrifices. India’s independence, laid on the foundation of these sacrifices, gives us the strength to perform our duties properly.”

The CM further stated, “The foundation of New India is being laid under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Mod. India is now moving forward in fields like sports, science, technology, exports and the digital sector. India’s economy is now among the 5 largest in the world. It is an occasion also to remember all the known and unknown freedom fighters under the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. India will definitely work to touch new heights in Amrit Kaal. Today, the Union and the State Governments together are facilitating the Hemkund Sahib Yatra. The construction work of the ropeway to Hemkund is also being done.”

MLA Shiv Arora, MLA Mohan Singh Bisht, former MLA Prem Singh Rana, Vice President, Farmers’ Commission, Rajpal Singh, Baba Tarsem Singh, Vikas Sharma, District BJP President Kamal Jindal, Santosh Agarwal, Amit Narang, District Magistrate Yugal Kishore Pant, SSP Manjunath TC, CDO Vishal Mishra were among those present.