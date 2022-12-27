CM participates in Amar Ujala Jyotish Mahakumbh held at Graphic Era Varsity

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Dec: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Jyotish Mahakumbh organised at Graphic Era University here today. The Astrology Congregation was organised by Hindi Daily Amar Ujala. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also felicitated astrologers from different regions of the country. The Chief Minister congratulated the Amar Ujala team for providing a platform for discussion on ancient knowledge like astrology. He said that astrology had a long history in Uttarakhand. Devbhoomi Uttarakhand was the land of astrology, religion, spirituality, culture and Vedas. Many sages had performed Yagya and Tapasya in Uttarakhand over the ages.

The Chief Minister added, “The great land of India is the land of knowledge, action, worship as well as of cosmic and supernatural knowledge and secrets. Our sages gave the message of worship of knowledge and science through the Vedas. The Vedas the secrets of the whole universe and I believe that, to know this secret, it is also important to learn astrology. The sages who provided us with great texts like Vedas, Puranas, Upanishads, etc., were not mere ritualists but great scientists who established new scientific principles for the betterment of human beings. The astrological scriptures are a result of coordination of material, spiritual and divine thoughts.”

Dhami added, “Along with modern science, we also have to understand the ‘Ancient Indian Knowledge System’. He said that today’s era is the era of computers and scientists have recognised that Sanskrit is the best language for the computer. The government has also constituted the Uttarakhand Astrology Council so that future generations can also take advantage of this science.”

Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, Mayor Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’, Graphic Era founder Kamal Ghansala, Amar Ujala Editor Dayashankar Shukla and various leading astrologers from different states were present on the occasion.