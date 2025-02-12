Maharashtra Senior Acrobatics Team Clinches Consecutive Gold in National Games

By Niharika Singh

Dehradun, 11 Feb: The Maharashtra senior acrobatics group once again proved their dominance by securing the gold medal in the 2025 National Games, marking their second consecutive win in the same category. Gymnasts Akshita Dobre (19), Sonali Borade (27), and Arna Nikhil Patil (19) delivered a breathtaking performance that left the audience in awe and reaffirmed Maharashtra’s excellence in gymnastics.

Having already bagged a gold in the 37th National Games, this consecutive victory holds immense significance for the trio. “This year’s competition was undoubtedly tougher than the last, but standing on the podium again with a gold medal makes all the struggles worth it,” said Sonali Borade, the senior-most member of the team. “Winning once is special, but winning twice in a row is truly incredible. It fills us with confidence and motivates us to aim even higher.”

A Journey of Hard Work and Determination

The gymnasts admitted that their journey to the top was anything but easy. Sonali Borade expressed her gratitude, saying, “We faced numerous struggles, from training challenges to balancing our personal lives with the rigorous demands of the sport. But our families, the Maharashtra government, and the Maharashtra Gymnastics Association stood firmly behind us. Without our coaches’ dedication and our parents’ unwavering support, we wouldn’t have been able to reach this pinnacle of success.”

Arna Nikhil Patil, who has been practising gymnastics for the last 12 years, shared her experience of perseverance. “I have seen a lot of ups and downs in my career, be it shuffling of rankings, ups and downs in performances but one thing that remained constant was my coaches’ encouragement. They never let me lose confidence, and that belief has carried us forward,” she said with pride.

Inspiring Achievements and Future Goals

When asked about their motivation, all three gymnasts had the same answer – the gold medal. Over the past three years, they have won two Asian Championships and, in September 2024, they proudly represented India at the World Championship. As one of the first Indian women’s acrobatics teams to make a mark internationally, they have created a way for future generations of gymnasts in India.

Despite their immense success, they acknowledge the challenges in Indian gymnastics. “Even with full support, there is a lot of scope for improvement in gymnastics infrastructure in India,” they stated. “We train on basic mats due to a lack of properly equipped and advanced practice arenas. It is challenging, but it doesn’t shake our determination.”

They firmly believe that overcoming such hurdles is part of their journey, and they are committed to bringing more medals to India in the future.

A Message for Aspiring Gymnasts

Through Garhwal Post, the champion trio shared a heartfelt message for young and aspiring gymnasts. “Patience is crucial in gymnastics. Even after years of practice, we are only now seeing the true rewards of our hard work. Step out of your comfort zone, limit distractions like gadgets, and dedicate yourself to training and discipline. Hard work always pays off.”

They also praised initiatives like the National Games and Khelo India, which provide a platform for young athletes to showcase their talent and gain recognition. “Such efforts by the government help boost the morale of players and strengthen the country’s sports culture”.

With their relentless spirit, unwavering dedication, and love for the sport, Akshita Dobre, Sonali Borade, and Arna Nikhil Patil are setting new benchmarks in Indian gymnastics. As they continue their journey, one thing is certain—this is just the beginning of a golden era for them and Indian acrobatics.