38th National Games: Ishaq, Vaidehi & Lohit-Lakshmi win Gold in Lawn Tennis

Dehradun, 11 Feb: The exhilarating final matches of the 38th National Games Lawn Tennis event took place on the seventh and final day at the Parade Ground Tennis Court, here, today. Spectacular performances were witnessed in the mixed doubles, men’s singles, and women’s singles finals, with Tamil Nadu, Services, and Gujarat clinching gold medals.

In the mixed doubles final, Tamil Nadu’s pair of Lohit Aksha Badrinath and Lakshmi Prabha Arun Kumar delivered an outstanding performance, defeating Karnataka’s Nikki K Poonacha and Soha Sadiq in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1, to secure the gold medal. With this victory, Tamil Nadu continued its dominance in the tennis event. Haryana’s Sunil Kumar and Aditi Rawat, along with West Bengal’s Nitin Kumar Sinha and Yubrani Banerjee, won the bronze medals in this category.

The men’s singles final witnessed a nail-biting clash between Gujarat’s Dev V Javia and Services’ Ishaq Iqbal. After losing the first set, Ishaq made a remarkable comeback to claim victory with a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) scoreline, securing the gold medal. Gujarat’s Dev V Javia had to settle for the silver medal. Tamil Nadu’s Manish Suresh Kumar and Karnataka’s Prajwal Dev earned the bronze medals in this category.

In the women’s singles final, Gujarat’s Vaidehi Chaudhary emerged victorious by defeating Maharashtra’s Vaishnavi Adkar in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, to clinch the gold medal. Vaishnavi had to be content with the silver medal. Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s Akanksha Nitture and Karnataka’s Amodini Naik secured bronze medals.

The 38th National Games Lawn Tennis event thrilled sports enthusiasts with its exciting matches. The tournament, held in Dehradun, showcased the incredible talent and skill of players from across the country.