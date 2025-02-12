Dhami inaugurates Mallakhamb Competition at National Games

By Our Staff Reporter

Rudrapur, 11 Feb: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the National Mallakhamb competition at Van Chetna Kendra, Sports Stadium, Chakarpur, during the ongoing National Games here today. On this occasion, he also announced plans to build a boxing hostel in Chakarpur Stadium.

The CM welcomed participants and sports enthusiasts from across the country at the launch of the Mallakhamb competition. He expressed his happiness to be part of the event organised in the newly constructed stadium of Chakarpur. He reminded that Uttarakhand aims to establish itself as a sports hub at the national level, with the grand event of the National Games being hosted in the state. Dhami added that the National Mallakhamb is not only providing players an opportunity to showcase their talent but also strengthening the state’s sports infrastructure. The Chakarpur stadium, equipped with world-class sports facilities at a cost of over Rs 16 crores, would help youth excel in various sports, he asserted.

The CM also reminded that in this year’s National Games, Uttarakhand’s players have so far won 81 medals, including 19 gold medals. On this occasion, he also felicitated gold medallist in boxing Kapil Pokharia, bronze medallist in weightlifting Vivek Pandey, and silver medallists Aman and Ajay Bisht in football, as well as Aman Joshi in beach handball.

Dhami claimed that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, traditional Indian sports are gaining respect and global recognition. The Central Government’s proposal for hosting the 2036 Olympic Games includes efforts to incorporate traditional sports like Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, and Yoga in Olympics. For the first time, traditional sports like yoga and Mallakhamb have been included in the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand.

The CM said that the state government will continue to promote traditional sports. Dhami expressed hope that many players will represent India on international platforms and carry the ancient heritage of Mallakhamb to the global stage. It may be reminded here that Mallakhamb, a sport that combines physical proficiency, mental concentration, balance, and self-restraint, is an ancient heritage that needs to be preserved. The sport’s unique ability to balance body, mind, and soul gives it a distinctive identity among modern sports.

Also present at the event were Mayor, Rudrapur, Vikas Sharma, President, Municipal Council Khatima, Ramesh Chandra Joshi, District BJP President Kamal Jindal, District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria, SSP Manikant Mishra, ADM Pankaj Upadhyay, Addl SP Dr Uttam Singh Negi, Secretary, State Olympic Association, Dr DK Singh, and District Sports Officer Janaki Karki, along with many players and sports enthusiasts.