Mahendra Bhatt urges party workers to join disaster relief work

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 2 Sep: BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt has called upon all the BJP MLAs, public representatives, party office bearers and the party workers to actively participate in the ongoing disaster relief operations across Uttarakhand. In a statement issued today, Bhatt emphasised that while the state government is performing commendably in managing the crisis, the party also has a parallel social responsibility to ensure that the concerns of every affected citizen are addressed with urgency and compassion.

In his message to the party cadre, Bhatt reminded them of the grave challenges posed by the current spate of natural disasters in the state. He claimed that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the government is operating at full capacity and with utmost efficiency in its disaster management efforts. He credited the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the support of the Central Government for enabling swift rescue and relief operations, which have significantly helped in minimising the loss of life and property.

Bhatt urged the party leaders and the workers to rise to the occasion and fulfil their social obligations by playing the most effective role possible in supporting disaster victims.

He directed all the party MLAs, public representatives, and workers to extend every possible assistance to those affected in their respective constituencies. He stressed that no victim should suffer due to lack of food, drinking water, medical care, or shelter, and that any such issue must be immediately escalated to the local administration. He also encouraged party workers to provide help at their own level wherever feasible, ensuring that no affected individual is left unattended.

Appealing for collective resilience, Bhatt called upon everyone to confront the crisis with courage and unity, drawing strength from the spirit of public participation that has defined Uttarakhand’s response to past calamities. He added that every resident of Devbhoomi should be regarded as a member of the BJP family and asserted that it is the party’s moral duty to safeguard their well-being and contribute to their recovery and prosperity.