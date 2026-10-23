Maldivian Turnarounds

The Maldives has actively demanded the revival of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit, proposing to act as a mediator to break the decade-long structural deadlock between India and Pakistan. This diplomatic push highlights the complicated, shifting dynamics between Malé and New Delhi.

What are the reasons behind the strained relations & SAARC push? First there is the geopolitical pivot. Following President Mohamed Muizzu’s election on an “India Out” platform, the Maldives pivoted closer to China and the Arab world. Reviving SAARC allows Malé to advocate for a more multipolar South Asia, reducing direct reliance on a single regional superpower. There are also national sovereignty concerns. Under domestic political pressure, the Maldivian administration sought the withdrawal of Indian military personnel stationed to operate surveillance aircraft, introducing diplomatic friction.

India’s counter-terrorism stance lies at the base of its position. The biennial SAARC summit process has been frozen since the 2016 Uri terror attack. India firmly maintains that regional cooperation cannot resume until Pakistan provides a verifiable, terror-free environment. Malé’s recent alignment with Islamabad on early summit talks has ruffled diplomatic feathers in New Delhi.

This diplomatic friction has had its results. In the operational dimension, there have been strategic shifts. This has led to the SAARC impasse. India has largely bypassed the stalled SAARC framework. New Delhi continues to pivot its diplomatic energy toward more functional regional blocks like BIMSTEC. Economic realities and debt reset are central to the approach. Despite anti-India rhetoric, severe domestic fiscal fragility, low foreign exchange reserves, and a tourism-dependent economy forced a pragmatic shift in the Maldives policy. In response, India stepped in with vital stability lifelines, successfully rolling over a Rs 3,000 crore currency swap and settling major treasury tranches. The two nations advanced terms for a Bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA) expected by late 2026, while introducing Indian UPI/RuPay financial networks to support Maldivian markets.

Ultimately, while the Maldives pushes for multilateral revival to leverage its position in the Indian Ocean, structural economic and geographic links ensure that India remains its indispensable first responder and primary security anchor.

Being a small nation, there is a natural sense of insecurity and concern for national sovereignty but even self-interest should prevent putting ego before pragmatism. SAARC cannot function without mature functioning by its member states. Playing into the Pakistan narrative too much will have adverse consequences. India just has too many cards it can play.