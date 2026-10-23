My Library: Ten Books That Shape My Literary World

Books on My Shelves

By Sudha Jugran

We all know that books are our best friends. Since written language first developed centuries ago, everything printed on paper has traveled through generations to reach us. Books carry the culture, society, and events of their times into the future. My library holds works by many great writers. Here I share a few timeless classics and some outstanding contemporary books that every student should read.

Timeless Classics

Awara Masiha — Shri Vishnu Prabhakar’s novel on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay

Awara Masiha is a complete and authentic biography of the master storyteller Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, written by Shri Vishnu Prabhakar. Prabhakar himself was a first-rate novelist, and this work has won many awards. Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay was one of India’s most beloved novelists. His literature crossed every linguistic boundary to become truly pan-Indian. His writings and characters became part of people’s lives across the country. He was as popular in Bengal as he was in Hindi, Gujarati, Malayalam, and other languages.

Awara Masiha has been translated into English, Bengali, Malayalam, Punjabi, Sindhi, and Urdu. Sarat Chandra was a free-spirited artist. When the book’s title was announced, it caused much debate, and many interpretations were offered. In Vishnu Prabhakar’s own words: “Through this title, I only wanted to show how a vagabond boy ultimately becomes the messiah of suffering humanity.” He explained, “A vagabond has all the qualities, but lacks direction. The day he finds direction, he becomes a messiah.”

The novel was published by Rajkamal Prakashan. Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay is counted among the Indian novelists who were truly popular nationwide. Chand Chuninda Kahaniyan

Published by Advik Prakashan in 2024, this collection of 21 stories by Jiten Thakur is a standout work. Honored with the Uttarakhand Sahitya Bhushan Samman 2025, Thakur is a powerful voice in contemporary literature. Reading his books enriches the reader. The 21 stories cover different themes. The visual language and strong plots make the book readable for all. Important stories include Patthar Ki Sadi, Bachche Aur Bawarchi, Laut Aao Mohan, and Ek Ande Ka Swagat Gaan. Thakur’s other works, such as the novels Shesh Awashesh, Udaan, Neeldhara, and Rahguzar, are also significant. His writing is recommended for scholars.

Contemporary Voices

Maati-Raag

Published by Vani Prakashan in 2024, Harish Rai’s novel shows the debt-ridden lives of farmers. Born in debt, living in debt, and dying in debt — that is their life. Farmers feed the nation, but small farmers still struggle despite schemes and economic support. Shigaf

The third edition of this 2025 novel by Manisha Kulshrestha, published by Rajkamal Prakashan, looks at the deep crack — shigaf — in the heart of Kashmiriyat. It shows the pain of displaced Kashmiris. Displacement is not just the loss of culture and home; it is also the anguish of being uprooted, wandering without roots. Amita, living in exile in Spain, writes about this in her blog. Kali-Katha Vaya Bypass

Winner of the Shrikant Verma Award and the Sahitya Akademi Award, this debut novel by Alka Saraogi tells the story of several generations of a Marwari family. It was one of the first Hindi novels to capture the new ideas after India’s economic liberalization in the 1990s. The story goes from the early days of railways under the British to the year 2000, showing how social and moral values in Kolkata and India changed. Rudad-e-Safar

Published by Shivna Prakashan in 2023, Pankaj Subir’s novel explains the process of body donation after death. He describes an anatomy department very clearly. The novel has many stories — a father-daughter bond, a husband-wife conflict, a woman’s loneliness, and the easy conversation between two friends — all set in a medical college and around the topic of body donation. Aparajita

Sanjeev Jaiswal ‘Sanjay’ is a well-established name in contemporary literature, writing for all age groups. His collection of seven powerful stories, published by Vidya Vikas Academy with Prabhat Prakashan, defines the modern strong woman as Aparajita — one who is never defeated, no matter the battlefield. The author’s imagination, clear scenes, and strong writing keep readers hooked. Post Box No. 203 Nala Sopara

Chitra Mudgal’s 2020 novel, published by Samayik Prakashan, uses the character Vinod (alias Binny or Bimli) to question how society treats people. Can calling a hijra a kinnar heal the wounds of the body? These people are thrown out of families and forced to live hard lives. Society still does not see them as fully human. Battees Raag Gao Mola

Published by Vijaya Books in 2021, this novel by Hari Suman Bisht focuses on a time in the life of the poet-painter Mola Ram. His life was not easy, and it is full of stories. The novel looks at his work and personality, and at the social and cultural ties between Garhwal, Kumaon, and Nepal at that time. Man Ke Chaurahe Par Bonsai

Of all my works, this novel is my favorite. Published by Shivna Prakashan, it shows four couples dealing with live-in relationships, arranged marriages, love marriages, and divorce. The novel reflects today’s city life in India. Friendships, love, and live-ins are not just leisure but signs of a transitional age. Everyone has their own Kurukshetra. Who chooses which path? All four couples seek perfection. The novel has an open ending, with many crossroads and countless problems.

(Sudha Jugran holds an M.Sc. in Chemistry and has published 14 solo books and 10 shared anthologies. Her works include nine story collections: Gali Aage Murti Hai, Mukharit Maun, Mere Hisse Ka Aakash, Thoda Door Thoda Paas, Nayi Ibarat, Muktibodh, Kandhon Par Salibein, Ek Man Aisa Bhi, and Aurat Ke Bheetar Ki Aurat. She has also authored two novels, Manaswini and Man Ke Chaurahe Par Bonsai, a book of reviews, and a critical study of her own work. Additionally, she has translated one book from Hindi to Garhwali. She is a recipient of the Salila Sahitya Ratna Alankaran Samman, Sahitya Saurabh, Jaipur Samman, Shailesh Matiyani Samman (Rs 1 lakh), and numerous other national awards.)