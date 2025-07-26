Mandi Parishad sets up committee to probe corruption in agriculture markets

By Arun Pratap Singh

Haldwani, 24 Jul: Following mounting complaints of corruption across agricultural markets in the state, the Uttarakhand Mandi Parishad has initiated disciplinary action against erring personnel, triggered by a recent vigilance operation at the Kashipur Mandi Samiti in which an official was caught red handed accepting a bribe.

Chairman of the Uttarakhand Agricultural Produce Marketing Board, Anil Kapoor Dabbu has confirmed that a three-member inquiry committee has already been constituted to investigate the matter.

Speaking informally with media persons, Dabbu claimed that corruption and irregularities will not be tolerated in any form and confirmed that information is being compiled regarding the official caught in the vigilance net. He reiterated that the Dhami government adheres to a strict zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct or negligence in public institutions. Dabbu stated that any employee found involved in irregularities would face stern departmental action.

It may be recalled that the Vigilance Department had recently arrested the In-charge Secretary of Kashipur Mandi Samiti red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.20 lakhs. He was caught soliciting Rs 1.20 lakhs in bribe from two individuals for the renewal of shop licences in the fruit and vegetable market. He was scheduled to retire in the next seven to eight months, having only recently taken over as In-charge Secretary after serving as an accountant in the same Samiti for nearly two decades. Dabbu has directed the committee to submit its findings within 15 days. Emphasising the zero-tolerance stance once again, the Chairman maintained that strict measures would be taken against all those whose role is found suspicious after thorough investigation.

Dabbu also claimed that Mandi Parishad officials would be conducting periodic surprise inspections of mandis, and any instance of negligence or malpractice would invite immediate on-the-spot action. The officials and staff found engaging in corrupt practices would not be spared under any circumstances.