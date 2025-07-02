Marching Ahead

There are not many cities outside of the metropolises in India whose readership can sustain a clutch of ‘local’ newspapers, particularly in English, and one of these is Dehradun. Having completed thirty years of its existence, Garhwal Post must acknowledge this special quality of the Doonites, who come from backgrounds of service at the national and global levels yet retain a sense of identity centered in their beloved valley and its Himalayan surroundings. With a high rate of literacy thanks to the plethora of reputable schools, and the spread of higher education due to the increasing number of quality universities, newspaper readers here are discerning and understand what is required for an enlightened civic consciousness.

This quality, which is also found in other cities and towns of Uttarakhand, gave the statehood formation movement its unique non-violent and civilised nature. It has continued to inform the politics of the state, setting it apart from the divisiveness found elsewhere. As such, the Garhwal Post has represented that culture over the years and sought to contribute to developing it further.

Despite the support from readers and contributors, it has not been an easy task. Keeping up with the rapid changes in technology has been a challenge, which regional and national outfits find easier due to their deeper pockets. In that sense, GP has functioned much like a guerilla outfit, achieving its goals with the little support an emerging state could offer. And, of course, there were the Covid years, when despite all the difficulties, we managed to get through with confidence and determination.

There has also been a major transformative phase in the world of media over the past decade and more. The credibility of news collection and dissemination has come under a huge question mark with the spread of social media. Fake news of every kind has found its way into every mobile phone, which naturally has impacted the people’s ability to comprehend what’s happening. Tired of having to cope with the continuous stream of ‘breaking news’, ideologically slanted misinformation, content shaped by algorithms that kill objectivity and enhance biases, people now understand and appreciate more what the newspapers provide. It is no wonder that the number of subscribers for the news in print has seen an increase. The Garhwal Post has been a beneficiary of this process.

Then there is, of course, the magic of the written word. Readers are also writers for GP, providing the most diverse, informative and entertaining content based on real life experiences. We are part of a special community that is growing by the day. Our deepest gratitude for that on this special day!