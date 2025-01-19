Max Dehradun shares insights on benefits of Robotic Surgery in Joint Replacement

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 17 Jan: To highlight the role of robotics in healthcare, Dr Himanshu Kochhar, Director of the Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement Department, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Dehradun, shared insights on advantages of robotic surgery in joint replacement procedures today.

Knee pain and mobility issues can significantly impact a person’s quality of life, often making even the simplest activities a challenge. For those seeking long-lasting relief from knee and joint pains, robotic surgeries in joint replacement have emerged as a game-changer in orthopaedic care. Robotic joint replacement surgery has completely revolutionised the surgical and recovery process in orthopaedic care by ensuring minimal incision, increased precision, less postoperative pain, and faster recovery.

Emphasising the increase in arthritis, or joint pain, Dr Himanshu Kochhar said, “Arthritis, or joint pain, has become increasingly common in recent years due to lifestyle changes, weight gain, and joint injuries. Over time, the cartilage in joints, particularly in the knees and hips, wears down, leading to severe pain and limited mobility. In such cases, joint replacement surgery is often the most effective solution. During this procedure, damaged joint components are replaced with artificial parts made from materials like metal, plastic, or ceramics. While knee and hip replacements are the most common.”

Additionally, to highlight the role of Robotic Surgeries, Dr Kochhar explained, “Robotic surgery is generally minimally invasive, which reduces the risk of pain, infection, and delayed recovery when compared to conventional surgery. The robotic arms offer surgeons enhanced precision, improved angles, and greater flexibility, enabling them to perform procedures through smaller incisions. This minimises damage to surrounding healthy tissue and accelerates the healing of damaged tissues. Additionally, it helps prevent incorrect connections between internal structures. Following implant placement, the tendons, ligaments, and muscles around the joints function more effectively, allowing patients to return to their daily activities more quickly.

In conclusion, Dr Kochar noted that robotic surgery not only improves the accuracy and effectiveness of joint replacement procedures but also shortens recovery time, enabling patients to resume their normal routines sooner and achieve better outcomes.”