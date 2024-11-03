Minister Ganesh Joshi feeds jaggery and gram to mother cow

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Nov: Agriculture Minister of the state Ganesh Joshi took blessings of mother cows and fed them jaggery and gram on the occasion of Govardhan Puja at the Gaushala located in Nayagaon.

He said that on this festival we remember the glory of Lord Krishna and take a pledge to imbibe his teachings in our lives. The minister said that through Govardhan Puja we get the message of unity, social justice and environmental protection in the society.

It is believed that Govardhan Puja celebrates the victory of Lord Krishna, who broke the ego of Indra. Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan mountain to protect the rain of Indra in Gokul, the abode of Krishna. After this incident, Govardhan Puja is celebrated every year on the next day of Diwali.

On this occasion, Jyoti Kotia, Captain (Retd) Dinesh Pradhan, Sunil Kotia, etc., were present.