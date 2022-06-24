Minister Ganesh Joshi inaugurates “Tarang – 2022” festival

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 20 Jun: The “Anant Gopal Sangeet Manch Committee” organised its annual cultural programme, the 9th ‘Tarang 2022’, on Sunday. Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi, as the Chief Guest, inaugurated “Gurukul”, at the SGRR Medical College Auditorium. This event was organised under the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi. Cantt MLA Savita Kapoor was the special guest on the occasion. The event began with the performance of Ganpati Vandana this festival of the classical music and dance organisation, by the Kathak dancers of Gurukul. This was followed by ‘Rashtra Aradhana – Glory to the Nation’, ‘Sarvadharma Sambhav’, ‘Jayatu Jayatu Bharatam’, ‘Goonj – The Soul of Indian Music’, and the dance drama, ‘Krishak Katha’. While addressing the gathering, the Agriculture Minister said that the scriptures say, “Sahitya Sangeet Kala Vihinah Sakshatpashuh Puchha Vishanahinah”, meaning that a man who does not have literature, music or art is an animal without horns and tails. That’s why everyone should enjoy art and music. “When I am tired or stressed after working, I relax myself by listening to music,” he presented his favourite song “Mere dil me aaj kya hai, tu kahe te to main bata doon”. Also present on the occasion were Pratibha Srivastava, Naresh Bhatnagar, Arun Sharma, Dhruv Bhatnagar, Ayush Kumar, Vaishali Agarwal, added. On being asked to sing, Joshi Vanshika Gupta, Ishita Sharma, Manpreet Kaur and other artists.