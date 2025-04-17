Minister Joshi emphasizes long-term planning and timely completion of projects; Stresses on conservation of water sources

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Apr: During a review meeting of the development works being carried out by the Drinking Water Corporation in the Mussoorie Assembly constituency, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi directed officials to formulate long-term plans so that beneficiaries can avail sustainable benefits over time.

The meeting was held on Wednesday at the minister ’s camp office on New Cantt Road, Dehradun. Minister Joshi reviewed the progress of ongoing drinking water projects in Gangol Panditwari, Gajiwala, Bilaspur Kandoli, Sigli, Bist Gaon, and other areas under the Mussoorie constituency. He urged the officials to make serious efforts towards the conservation and enhancement of water sources .

He further stressed that all schemes must be implemented within the stipulated timeline, so that the public receives timely access to essential facilities. He clearly stated that the government’s priority is to ensure sustainable and effective development in every area, so that future generations can also benefit from these initiatives.

The meeting was attended by Kanchan Rawat, Executive Engineer of the Drinking Water Corporation, Manoj Joshi, Assistant Engineer, Shamsher Singh Shahi from the Gajiwala Ex-Servicemen Organization, and several others.