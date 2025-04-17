Cong leaders hold protests across U’khand to oppose ED chargesheet against Rahul Gandhi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Apr: Congress workers staged statewide protests today following the call of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) against the filing of chargesheets against senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and against the confiscation of National Herald properties by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The demonstrations were held across all districts of the state, including Dehradun.

In Dehradun, hundreds of Congress workers, led by Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya, former State Congress President Pritam Singh, and Senior Vice President SK Dhasmana, gathered at the Parade Ground. From here, they marched to the ED office at Cross Road, raising slogans against the Government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the ED. During the protest, Pritam Singh and several others crossed the barricades and reached the main gate of the ED office, resulting in clashes with the police. Amidst the commotion, Pritam Singh and other leaders sat on a dharna on the road and were also joined by Yashpal Arya. The protest continued with slogans echoing outside the ED office.

At around 1:15 p.m., a heavy police force surrounded the protesters and began making arrests. Yashpal Arya, Pritam Singh, SK Dhasmana, Mahanagar Congress President Jaswinder Singh Gogi, Mohit Uniyal, Chief Spokesperson Garima Mehra Dasauni, and dozens of party workers were detained and taken to the police lines. They were later released on personal bonds. Other prominent leaders such as Nav Prabhat, Hira Singh Bist, Vikas Negi, Rajkumar, and others also participated in the demonstration.

Speaking on the occasion, Arya accused the Modi government of misusing investigative agencies like the ED and CBI against the Gandhi family. He criticised the charges framed against Sonia Gandhi, who had declined the Prime Minister’s post in 2004 and 2009 despite having a majority. Arya also praised Rahul Gandhi for fearlessly opposing the divisive policies of the RSS and BJP, asserting that neither Sonia nor Rahul Gandhi would bow down, nor would Congress workers be intimidated.

Pritam Singh recalled the 1977 incident when the Janata government jailed Indira Gandhi, leading to its collapse within two and a half years. He warned the Modi government against attempting to suppress Congress leaders, predicting a similar outcome.

Dhasmana claimed that millions of Congress workers were prepared to resist the Modi government’s repressive policies and dictatorship.