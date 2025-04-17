Home Dehradun Kasiga Team B scores win over Woodstock School in Batta Memorial Cricket...

Kasiga Team B scores win over Woodstock School in Batta Memorial Cricket Tournament

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 16 Apr: On the second day of the 7th All India PC Batta Memorial Inter School Cricket Tournament 2025, Kasiga School Team B played Woodstock School.

Kasiga School Team B batted first and set a target of 146. Woodstock School was bowled out in 14 overs for a score of 47 runs.
Kasiga Team B won the match by 98 runs.
Rishikesh Anand was Man of the Match for his outstanding bowling spell of 3 overs, conceding only 5 runs with one maiden over bowled and getting 3 wickets.

 

