66 students of U’chal University recruited by Jubilant Foodworks

Dehradun, 16 Apr: During the most recent campus placement drive organised by the Training and Placement Cell of Uttaranchal University, 66 students from the BSc & MSc Foodtech, Biotech, Zoology, Food Nutrition & Dietetics, EVS & Agriculture programmes were recruited by Jubilant Foodworks Pvt Ltd.

University President Jitender Joshi extended heartfelt congratulations to all the selected students for this commendable achievement. He remarked, “This milestone reflects our students’ hard work and dedication, as well as the unwavering support of our faculty and Placement Team. We are proud to see our students take confident steps towards promising careers.”

The President also sincerely appreciated Jubilant Foodworks for partnering with the varsity and providing this opportunity. He reaffirmed the university’s commitment to nurturing talent and building strong industry-academia relationships to shape the leaders of tomorrow.