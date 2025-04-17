Govt needs to examine implications of IJR’s low ranking for U’khand

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 16 Apr: The India Justice Report (IJR) 2025, an initiative of the Tata Group, paints a poor and dismal performance for Uttarakhand; ranking 16 out of 18 states across the country, just better than Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal and lagging behind states like Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

The India Justice Report 2025 brings together five years of data across four pillars—Police, Judiciary, Prisons, and Legal Aid—to offer a clear, comparative picture of where each state stands.

This national benchmarking effort helps decision-makers, civil society, and citizens see how their justice systems are performing—and where progress still needs to be made.

Initiated in 2018 with the support of Tata Trusts, the India Justice Report fills a critical information gap—transforming scattered data into a powerful tool for accountability, action, and systemic change.

Social activist Anoop Nautiyal has said in this context, “Our state government had the tendency to go overboard when they do well in any national competition, while totally ignoring the findings when the results are poor. It is hoped that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Uttarakhand police will look deeply into this report along with the Home Department and see where corrective measures need to be taken.”