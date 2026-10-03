Minister Joshi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri in Mussoorie

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 2 Oct: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi today paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on the occasion of their birth anniversaries at Gandhi Chowk in Mussoorie. On the occasion, he also paid homage to the Uttarakhand statehood movement activists who lost their lives in the Rampur Tiraha firing incident.

Addressing the gathering at Gandhi Chowk, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi said that Mahatma Gandhi was a votary of truth and non-violence. Without taking up arms, he united the people of the country by following the path of truth and non-violence and played a pivotal role in the freedom movement. He said that Lal Bahadur Shastri was an embodiment of morality, simplicity and integrity. Through his conduct and decisions, he set an exemplary standard in Indian politics. During the 1965 war, he made no compromise on the country’s sovereignty and security and boosted the morale of the nation’s soldiers and farmers by giving the slogan, “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan”.

The Cabinet Minister said that the life of Lal Bahadur Shastri is also an outstanding example of moral responsibility in public life. While serving as Railway Minister, he resigned from his post, taking moral responsibility following a train accident. He said that this decision continues to serve as an inspiration for the political and public life of the country.

Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi also recalled the Muzaffarnagar incident during the Uttarakhand statehood movement. He said that the contribution of the activists who struggled for the creation of Uttarakhand and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives will always be remembered. Paying homage to all the martyrs of the statehood movement, he reiterated his resolve to continue working for the development of Uttarakhand in accordance with their dreams and aspirations.

On the occasion, Municipal Board Chairperson Meera Saklani, Mandal President Rajat Agrawal, Jot Singh Gunsola, Mohan Petwal, and a large number of local residents and students were also present.