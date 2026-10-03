Tree Plantation & Beautification Prog held at Daat Kali Temple Complex

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 2 Oct: On the occasion of the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Bharat Ratna awardee and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, a tree plantation, cleanliness, and campus beautification programme was organised today at the Daat Kali Temple Complex in Dehradun.

The programme was organised under the leadership of Vinod Dutt, founder of Avini’s Green World. Parveen Dutt, retired Sub-Major and Honorary Captain Gambhir Singh Panwar, Riyansh Dutt, and a team from the Forest Department also participated in the event.

Present was Mahant Shubham Goswami of Daat Kali Temple. Various species of plants were planted with the objective of making the temple complex and its surrounding areas cleaner, more beautiful, and greener. Cleanliness and beautification activities were also carried out on the premises.

On the occasion, personnel from the Pattharsot Post of the Chillawali Range also actively participated on behalf of the Forest Department. The Forest Department personnel who took part in the programme included Vishal Barman, Forest Guard; Shakir Ali, Forest Guard; Pankaj Kumar, Assistant; Bilal Ahmad, Assistant.

The objective of the programme was not limited to tree plantation. It also aimed to raise public awareness about environmental conservation, cleanliness, and the importance of maintaining a green environment. The participants collectively expressed their commitment to keeping the temple complex clean and green and to caring for the plants that were planted.

Vinod Dutt said that even a small effort towards environmental conservation and cleanliness on important occasions such as Gandhi Jayanti and Shastri Jayanti conveys a positive message to society. He emphasised that regular care and protection of plants are just as important as planting them.

The programme conveyed the message of forest conservation, cleanliness, and environmental enhancement.