Minister Satpal Maharaj seeks additional allocation of funds for Jal Jeevan Mission

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

New Delhi, 9 Jul: State Irrigation, Tourism, Public Works, Panchayati Raj, Rural Construction, and Water Resources Minister Satpal Maharaj, while participating in a review meeting of the Jal Jeevan Mission organised at the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, New Delhi, met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil. He was requested to provide the remaining amount of Rs 112.50 crore for the Jamrani Dam Project for the financial year 2024-25, to make additional financial provisions for Uttarakhand under the Swachh Bharat Mission and also to provide the remaining amount of Rs 4200 crore received from the Centre under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Maharaj met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil on Tuesday before participating in the review meeting of the Jal Jeevan Mission and presented him a replica of the Baba Kedarnath Temple.

During the review, he told the Jal Shakti Minister that the Jamrani Dam Project would cost Rs 2584.10 crore. An amount of Rs 200 crore was released by the state government in the financial year 2023-24 for the rehabilitation work at the project. At present, the work has started after completing the tender process for the construction of the main dam. An amount of Rs 157.50 crore was released as the central share from the Ministry for the project for the financial year 2024-25. The remaining central share of Rs 112.50 crore (270.00-157.50) of the desired amount of Rs 300 crore for the financial year 2024-25 should be released immediately.

During the meeting, Maharaj told CR Patil that, due to difficult geographical conditions and road transport facilities in Uttarakhand, garbage collection vehicles are not able to reach more than 75 percent of the hill areas. To solve this problem, high capacity vehicles are required, so additional financial provisions should be made for the state under Jal Jeevan Mission. A budget of Rs 900 crore has been provisioned under Jal Jeevan Mission for the state of Uttarakhand, out of which 90 percent is provided by the Central Government and 10 percent by the State Government. For the financial year 2024-25, an amount of about Rs 4200 crore is to be allocated to the state by the Central Government.

Maharaj stated that, under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the hilly (rural) areas of Uttarakhand, there is a provision to provide minimum 55 litres of pure drinking water per day to every person, whereas, there is a provision to provide 135 litres of pure drinking water in the urban area. He requested the Jal Shakti Minister that since Uttarakhand is a tourist state, lakhs of tourists visit here. There are many hotels and homestays in the hill areas, so the amount of pure water for these areas should be increased according to the standards of the urban area. He also said that there is no provision of water for animals under the Jal Jeevan Mission. It is necessary to integrate the Jal Nigam and Jal Sansthan to achieve the target of Jal Jeevan Mission.

Irrigation Minister Maharaj also invited Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and Union Minister of State Veeranna Somanna to visit Kedarnath and Badrinath. He said that the targets set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Uttarakhand under the Jal Jeevan Mission would be accomplished on time under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.