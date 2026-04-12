Modi’s first road show in Dehradun set to be historic: Manveer Chauhan

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN , 11 Apr: Bharatiya Janata Party has declared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forthcoming road show and public rally in Dehradun , coinciding with the inauguration of the Delhi– Dehradun Expressway, will be historic and unprecedented. The party has claimed that the event is expected to draw lakhs of people, with the party workers and residents of Uttarakhand displaying immense enthusiasm.

Speaking to media persons at the party headquarters here today, State media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan asserted that the arrival of the world’s most popular leader in Devbhoomi always generates extraordinary excitement among workers and citizens. This time, he noted, the Prime Minister is bringing the golden gift of the expressway along with several other projects, turning the atmosphere into one of celebration. He asserted that Modi’s visit on April 14 will be unmatched in scale and grandeur.

Chauhan reminded that this will be Modi’s first road show in Uttarakhand, stretching across 12 to 14 kms where cultural pride and traditional magnificence will be showcased. Along the route, glimpses of Uttarakhand’s rich heritage will be presented through Kumaoni, Garhwali and Jaunsari folk dances and traditional music, offering a vibrant welcome to the Prime Minister. Modi will begin his journey with prayers at the revered Daat Kali temple, a shrine that holds deep significance for the people of Dehradun and Uttarakhand. His act of bowing at the temple, Chauhan said, will elevate the devotion of millions and reaffirm respect for Sanatan faith.

Following the road show, Modi will address a massive public gathering at Garhi Cantt in Dehradun , where lakhs of party workers and citizens are expected to assemble, he claimed. Chauhan reminded that the PM will dedicate the Delhi– Dehradun Economic Corridor Expressway to the people, a project described as a boon for Uttarakhand. The corridor will reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun to just two and a half to three hours, boosting tourism, strengthening the State’s economy and opening new avenues of employment. Importantly, the expressway has been designed to ensure safe passage for wildlife through dedicated corridors.

Chauhan also expressed confidence that Modi’s visit will mark a milestone in Uttarakhand’s development journey, energising the commitments of the ‘double engine’ government and setting new benchmarks for progress in the State.