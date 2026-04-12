Scuffle at DAV (PG) College soon after CM’s departure, 1 student injured

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 11 Apr: An untoward incident on Saturday, at the annual function of Student’s Union at DAV ( PG ) College here sent ripples in the otherwise harmonious event attended by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. A scuffle was reported during a live performances by Haryanvi singers Masoom Sharma and Ajay Hooda, soon after Dhami’s departure from the venue.

During the performance, a student, while dancing, accidentally fell on a girl. This led to a scuffle between groups of students supporting the girl and the boy. In the melee, the boy was struck by someone’s bracelet and sustained injuries. Other students intervened to pacify the situation and the injured student was taken to hospital for treatment before being discharged home.

Kotwali Dalanwala SSI Kulendra Rawat stated that the student was injured by a bracelet during the dance and subsequently fell on a girl, which triggered the altercation. He confirmed that the student received medical attention and was later sent home. Unofficial claims were however made that the boy was hit by a knife not by the bracelet.

Meanwhile, a video from DAV ( PG ) College related to the function today has also gone viral on Saturday on social media in which one particular student is seen using abusive words against the CM. Sources claimed that MLA Umesh Kumar tried to intervene and stop the ‘student’ from indulging in abusive behaviour, but he did not stop. Some students were seen later criticising the student for his behaviour and called this incident totally uncalled for.