Modi’s U’khand visit has been inspiring: Mahendra Bhatt

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Oct: BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt today asserted that the current Uttarakhand visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inspiring and quite encouraging for the party, the government, as well as the people of Uttarakhand. The Centre is helping Uttarakhand restore the grandeur and sanctity of religious sites and the heritage of Uttarakhand.

Bhatt claimed that the Modi Government is helping the state in rapid development and that he is confident Uttarakhand had gained most from the Centre. It would certainly become a leading state. He assured that according to the wishes of Baba Kedar and the instructions of Modi, the people of Uttarakhand would make it the best state by 2025.

Bhatt said that by laying the foundation stone of a ropeway to facilitate the journey to Baba Kedar’s portals, Mana and Hemkund Sahib in the frontier village, Modi had paved the way for a revolutionary change in the perspective on pilgrimage and local employment in the state. Apart from this, works to strengthen the infrastructure of railway, road and air would not only ease the travel of pilgrims here but also remove the daily difficulties of the people. He said the party is proud that, for the last 8 years, Uttarakhand has been getting the maximum benefit from the campaign the Prime Minister had been engaged in to renovate the places associated with the country’s religious and cultural identity and improve their grandeur.