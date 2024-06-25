Monsoon expected to reach U’khand by 28 June

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Jun: Even as pre-monsoon showers continue in many parts of Uttarakhand, the State Weather Centre of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), here, has predicted that the monsoon may arrive in the state by 28 June. The indications to this effect are already visible in form of pre-monsoon showers.

For the last three days, rain has been happening intermittently in many areas across the state including in Dehradun. The IMD has predicted likelihood of heavy rains at some places in the coming days. At present, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert across the state for the next four days, particularly in the hill districts of both Garhwal and Kumaon region.

With the arrival of monsoon, the process of rain is likely to intensify further.

The IMDA has also issued a special advisory regarding ongoing the Char Dham Yatra in the state. Director of the State Weather Centre, Bikram Singh has issued an advisory under which the state government has been asked to limit the number of devotees in the Chardham Yatra during the coming days and to regulate the Yatra with special care during the monsoon period, in view of chances of heavy rains in coming days.

People have got relief from the scorching heat due to pre-monsoon rain. However, pre-monsoon is challenging for the disaster management department of the state. In Uttarakhand, heavy rains may create disaster-like situations. Bikram Singh stated that pre-monsoon rain is happening right now and will continue in Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Champawat, Chamoli and Uttarkashi till 27 June following which the monsoon may arrive in the state.