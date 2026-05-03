Outstanding Performance by Thomasians in Board Exams 2026

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 1 May: St Thomas’ College, Dehradun, a proud institution with a legacy of over 110 years, continues to uphold its tradition of academic excellence by delivering 100% results in the ICSE as well as ISC Board Examinations 2026.

This year, Thomasians have once again distinguished themselves with an outstanding performance, reflecting not only their dedication and perseverance but also the effective guidance and commitment of the faculty. The consistent success of the institution stands as a testament to its strong academic framework, innovative teaching methodologies, and a culture that nurtures holistic development.

The Principal, Staff, and Board of Governors have extended their heartfelt congratulations to all the students for their exceptional achievements. They also commended the collective efforts of teachers and parents whose unwavering support has been instrumental in this success.

St Thomas’ College wishes all its students continued success and excellence in their future pursuits.