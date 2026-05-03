Gardner Premier League Indoor Cricket Tournament witnesses tough contests

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 1 May: The 29th edition of the “Gardner Premier League” Inter-School Indoor Cricket Tournament (Boys & Girls) continued with exciting matches at the Gardner Multipurpose Floodlit Auditorium, St Thomas’ College, here, today.

In the girls’ category, Doon Cambridge School secured a walkover against Gyananda School.

In the boys’ matches, Carman School (Dalanwala) registered a convincing victory over Sri Ram Centennial School by 9 innings. Raunak was the top scorer for Carman School with 13 runs, while Sidhant contributed 9 runs for Sri Ram Centennial School.

In another boys’ fixture, Doon Blossoms School defeated Summer Valley School by 20 runs. Vinayak led the scoring for Doon Blossoms School with 21 runs, while Akshat scored 13 runs for Summer Valley School.

The matches were officiated by umpires Aman and Priyanshu, with Anil serving as the scorer.

The tournament, featuring participation from various schools across the region, will continue until 9 May.