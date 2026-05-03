Gautam Adani offers puja at Kedarnath, also conducts aerial survey for ropeway

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Rudraprayag, 1 May: Leading industrialist Gautam Adani arrived at Kedarnath Dham today in his personal chopper, accompanied by wife Priti Adani and offered prayers on this occasion. In addition, he also undertook an aerial survey for the proposed Sonprayag–Kedarnath Ropeway, which is to be constructed by the Adani Group.

According to the reports, Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group, reached Dehradun from Delhi this morning and thereafter proceeded to Kedarnath Dham by a private helicopter. Upon arrival, the industrialist and his wife offered special prayers and performed Puja and abhishek with due religious rites and traditions, seeking the blessings of Baba Kedar. The couple paid obeisance with full due rituals and offered prayers for peace, prosperity, development and public welfare in the country and the state. The visit was reportedly marked by deep spiritual reverence, with both Gautam Adani and Priti Adani participating in the rituals together and expressing their devotion at the shrine of Lord Shiva.

Following the darshan, Gautam Adani also shared a post on social media, reflecting on the personal and spiritual significance of the day. He noted that the occasion held special importance for him as it coincided with International Workers’ Day as well as the 40th anniversary of his marriage. In his message, he stated that he began the auspicious day by seeking the blessings of Mahadev at Kedarnath along with his life partner Priti. Adani described his companionship of over four decades with his wife as not merely a support in life, but as a calm strength during challenges and a humble foundation in moments of success. Adani expressed heartfelt gratitude towards her and added that they had prayed to Mahadev to bless the nation with continued progress, prosperity and strength, and to inspire all citizens to contribute their best towards nation-building.

However, the visit also assumes special importance from an infrastructure perspective, as Gautam Adani also undertook an aerial survey of the proposed ropeway project between Sonprayag and Kedarnath. It may be noted that the responsibility for the construction of this ambitious ropeway project has been entrusted to the Adani Group. The aerial survey is considered a crucial step towards assessing the terrain and planning the execution of the project, which is expected to significantly improve connectivity to the high-altitude shrine and provide greater convenience and safety to pilgrims undertaking the journey.

On his arrival at Kedarnath Dham, Gautam Adani was accorded a traditional welcome by the temple committee, while the local administration ensured that all arrangements were in place for the visit. Devotees present in the temple premises appeared to be visibly eager to catch a glimpse of the visiting industrialist, reflecting the curiosity such high-profile visits often generate. In view of the VIP movement, the administration remained on alert. Tight security arrangements and effective crowd management measures were put in place across the shrine area. Despite the heightened security, the officials ensured that the facilities and convenience of general pilgrims were not affected and the darshan system continued to function smoothly without disruption.

Senior teerth purohit Umesh Chandra Posti confirmed that Gautam Adani had visited Kedarnath Dham with his family for darshan and had also carried out an aerial survey of the proposed ropeway alignment from Sonprayag to Kedarnath. The visit combines a blend of spiritual devotion and developmental engagement, highlighting both the religious significance of the shrine and the ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure for the benefit of pilgrims visiting the sacred Himalayan temple.

It may be recalled that the revered Kedarnath Dham continues to witness an extraordinary confluence of faith, devotion and spiritual energy, with an ever-increasing influx of pilgrims during the ongoing yatra season. Nearly two and a half lakh devotees have already visited the shrine for darshan till 30 April, underscoring the enduring spiritual significance of the sacred site.