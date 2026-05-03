Dol Ashram is global centre of spiritual consciousness: Dhami

Garhwal Post Bureau

Almora, 1 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today participated in the Shree Peetham Establishment Festival organised at Dol Ashram under the aegis of Shree Kalyanika Himalaya Devsthanam Nyas. On this occasion, the CM performed the worship of 1,100 girls, conducted the abhishek of Maa Rajeshwari and also offered prayers for the prosperity and well-being of the state and the nation.

On his arrival at Dol Ashram, the CM inspected the Shree Yantra installed in the premises and observed the spiritual activities being conducted there. Dhami observed that witnessing the world’s largest Shree Yantra at the Ashram evokes a unique spiritual experience. He emphasised that owing to the penance and spiritual discipline of Baba Kalyan Das, the Ashram has attained a distinct identity across the world and that it has become a prominent centre for the dissemination of spiritual consciousness. He appreciated the efforts of Baba Kalyan Das in spreading spiritual awareness at the global level.

The CM asserted that the Ashram has emerged as a major centre of religious faith, spiritual practice and cultural consciousness. He added that it attracts large numbers of devotees who come to experience spiritual fulfilment. The CM claimed that the state government is consistently working to promote spiritual tourism and the increasing number of pilgrims visiting the Char Dham every year is a reflection of the improved arrangements and facilities being developed in Uttarakhand.

Among those present on the occasion were Almora MP and Union Minister of State Ajay Tamta, MLAs Mohan Singh Mehra and Manoj Tiwari, former Assembly Speaker Govind Singh Kunjwal, BJP district president Mahesh Nayal, District Magistrate Anshul Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandrashekhar R Ghodke, Chief Development Officer (CDO) Ramjisharan Sharma along with other officials, public representatives and a large gathering of devotees.