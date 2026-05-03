Mashed Potato

Culinary Chronicles

By Yasmin Rahul Bakshi

Potatoes have a history in Europe that leads back to the late sixteenth century. Brought to the continent by the Spanish sailors while returning from Latin America.

This humble root vegetable was cultivated there but failed to please the palates. In 1748, the French government declared them unfit for human consumption and they became feed for animals.

Augustin Parmentier, a French army pharmacist who was captured by the Prussian soldiers during the war, was pressured to eat potatoes as it was believed that this ingredient caused leprosy. In prison, he experimented and discovered that these were a rich and delish source of nutrition.

After his release and, on his insistence, the ban on potatoes was lifted by the French government in 1772.

Hannah Glasse – a popular English cookery expert and a writer – published the recipe of Mashed Potatoes in “The art of cookery made plain and easy” in 1747. By the 18th century mashed potatoes had become a staple in England and Ireland. A dish that was affordable, versatile and comforting.

Potatoes were introduced to India by the Portuguese sailors in the 17th century and were further popularised by the British who played a significant role in cultivating them in Bengal and Northern zones.

Since then Mashed Potatoes have appealed to the people all around. Served plain or as a side dish with vegetables, meat and poultry. Boiled mashed potatoes mixed with butter, cream or milk and whipped for a fluffier texture.

Choose from the high starch variety of potatoes for best results to rustle up this dish like the Russets or the “Chandramukhi” potatoes.

Ingredients:

Potatoes – ½ kg Salted butter – 2 Tbsp Dairy cream – 4 Tbsp Milk – ½ cup Salt – according to taste Chives / Parsley – 2 tsp (optional)

Method:

Wash and peel the potatoes. Cut each potato into four parts and boil in a pot until soft and tender.

Strain the water and immediately mash the potatoes ensuring no lumps are left in between.

In a pan, heat the cream and milk on medium flame and add the butter.

Stir and add the salt.

Fold the mashed potatoes in batches to the above.

Switch off the flame.

Garnish with chopped chives / parsley (optional) and serve hot as a main or side dish.

(Yasmin Rahul Bakshi is an accomplished senior consultant Chef and a food historian. A widely travelled Army wife from the Mussoorie hills with exposure to international cuisines & preserving recipes with the medium of food photography and digital content creation in the form of stories.)