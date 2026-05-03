Family values are at the Core of Discipline: VC, GBPUAT

Garhwal Post Bureau

Pantnagar, 1 May: The Vice Chancellor of GB Pant University of Agriculture & Technology, Professor Shivendra Kumar Kashyap, addressed girl students in the Gandhi Hall auditorium of the university, here, today. He first provided information about the unique features of Pantnagar University and highlighted various aspects for the overall personality development of the students. He emphasied the importance of personal discipline in life and the crucial role of family values in this regard. He stated that students should participate regularly in various meaningful activities such as sports, exercise, cultural programmes, and competitions, alongside their studies, as this helps in the holistic development of their personality. He also mentioned that extracurricular activities play a significant role in gaining admission to higher education, particularly abroad, alongside academic capabilities. Therefore, students should engage in such activities with a joyful heart, contributing to both their knowledge and skill enhancement, which will ultimately lead to their all-around personality development. He pointed out that, once students enter the university, their responsibility falls upon the Vice Chancellor. Therefore, students should study without stress, ensuring smooth academic progress. Pantnagar University has a unique advisory system where advisors take care of the students. Students should regularly meet their advisors. The university provides all the basic facilities for the holistic development of students, such as a stadium, fitness centre, and various committees for cultural and other programmes. The hostels for female students are equipped with all minimum facilities, and additional amenities will be provided in the future to make their lives more convenient.

The Vice Chancellor further said that students should not limit themselves to their own colleges but should also visit other colleges, research centres, and laboratories within the university. This would foster an innovative mindset. He mentioned that, in institutes like IITs and IIMs, students are introduced to project work from their second year in undergraduate programmes, which enhances their profiles and facilitates their admission to higher education abroad. He stressed the need to adopt similar initiatives here at Pantnagar. He also mentioned that Pantnagar University offers a unique opportunity, and the four-year tenure of the undergraduate degree is a golden period for shaping one’s life positively.

The Vice Chancellor also suggested that all girl students’ hostels across the university should have a fixed time for evening entry, which should be decided by the Dean of Student Welfare. Clean drinking water should be available in all hostels, along with the provision of washing machines. He urged all students to remain enthusiastic and work on their overall development within the university campus, adopting a corporate culture, and making their future bright.

At the beginning of the programme, Registrar Dr Deepa Vinay welcomed the Vice Chancellor and informed the students about his life and achievements. The event was attended by Deans of various colleges, the Dean of Student Welfare, Director of Communication, Assistant Dean of Student Welfare, Wardens and Assistant Wardens of various hostels. At the end of the program, the Registrar thanked the Vice Chancellor and other attendees.