Workers hold rally in Mussoorie on May Day

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 1 May: On the occasion of International Workers’ Day, labour organisations in Mussoorie staged a massive rally to register a strong protest against, both, the Central and State governments. Hundreds of labourers, rickshaw pullers, hotel staff, construction workers, ASHAs, Anganwadi workers, and Bhojan Matas (mid-day meal cooks) participated in the rally, which proceeded from Anupam Chowk in Landour to Gandhi Chowk. The protesters raised slogans against the BJP government’s alleged anti-labour policies.

Labour leaders stated that the working class today feels betrayed. Spiralling inflation, unemployment, and a blatant disregard for labour rights have broken the backs of the workers, they claimed. They alleged that the Central and State governments are neglecting the interests of the workforce, even as labourers struggle to access even basic amenities.

During the rally, speakers emphasised that the spirit of the May Day movement of 1886 remains as relevant today as ever, and that workers must unite to fight for their rights. They noted that employees working in hotels, schools, and shops are finding it increasingly difficult to sustain a livelihood on the current minimum wage. The labour organisations demanded that the minimum wage be raised to Rs 26,000 per month and that the freeze on Dearness Allowance (DA) be lifted.

Labour leaders further alleged that several hotel operators in Mussoorie are forcing workers to work 12-hour shifts but are failing to provide them weekly offs, Provident Fund (PF), ESI coverage, or other essential benefits. They issued a stern warning that, if the exploitation of workers does not cease, they would launch a large-scale agitation.

During the assembly, a prominent demand was raised to accord the status of “State Employees” to ASHAs, Anganwadi workers, and Bhojan Matas, and to provide them with salaries and benefits on par with regular state government employees. Additionally, there was a demand to implement the labour policy of “8 hours of work, 8 hours of rest, and 8 hours of recreation”.

Demands were also raised to extend ESI coverage to construction workers and to fix their minimum daily wage at Rs 1,000. Furthermore, the issue of rehabilitating rickshaw pullers and labourers was raised emphatically. Speakers demanded that the Municipality’s policy for the rehabilitation of 121 rickshaw pullers be implemented without delay, and that those labourers who have not yet received benefits under the Golf Cart Scheme be included in the rehabilitation plan as well.

Labour organisations stated that, under the pretext of managing parking and traffic systems in Mussoorie, the livelihoods of poor labourers and rickshaw pullers are facing a persistent crisis. They urged the administration and the Municipality to safeguard the interests of the labourers.

During the rally, workers demanded that the government cease ignoring their interests and withdraw its anti-people policies.

The May Day Celebration Committee warned that, if the labourers’ grievances were not resolved, their agitation would be further intensified and expanded in scope. Several individuals were present on this occasion including RP Badoni, Devi Godiyal, Soban Singh Panwar, Mamta Rao, Aslam Khan, Salim Ahmed, Gambhir Panwar and many others.