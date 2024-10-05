Motivational book inspired by nature presented to Ruskin Bond

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 2 Oct: As part of the Wildlife Week celebrations, Dr Anupama today presented a copy of her book, ‘Flight Beyond The Mountains’, to much loved author Ruskin Bond in Mussoorie. Dr Parag Madhukar Dhakate, Member Secretary, Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board, was also present on the occasion.

Bond said he was pleased to see the delightful book which is an enchanting story set in the forests of the Doon. He added that children will love it. And so will parents and teachers.

This beautifully illustrated book by Prenita Dutt, who is also from Dehradun, teaches the importance of purposeful living and deserves to be read and contemplated upon, shared and gifted to others.

Bond added that such books bring cheer and hope for readers who have to otherwise deal with much stress in society.

Dr Anupama is an officer of the Indian Forest Service and is DIG, Forest Watershed Management, with the Ministry of Rural Development, New Delhi.

The book is published by Natraj Publishers, Dehradun and was recently released at the Raj Bhawan by Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd).