Bansal orders withholding salaries of doctors serving in Rishikesh Govt Hospital

DM conducts surprise inspection of Govt hospital, ARTO in Rishikesh

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 4 Oct: Ever since Savin Bansal has taken over as District Magistrate of Dehradun, he has been highly proactive, conducting surprise inspections and holding review meetings to ensure timely action on the development front. Today, he conducted a surprise inspection of the government hospital and the Office of the ARTO in Rishikesh.

Bansal was scheduled to participate in a public hearing at the Tehsil Office, here, today. However, before the meeting, he reached the government hospital in the morning in his own car and stood in the queue to get himself registered as a patient. He then conducted an inspection of the clinics and the ward. The doctors were not found seated in their clinics during the inspection and even the ward was found empty. He enquired about the reason why the ward was empty of patients. In all, 5 doctors, including the CMS, were found missing from their rooms. The DM ordered withholding of the salaries of the missing doctors and also adverse entries in their service records.

Even though at least six specialist doctors have been posted at the hospital, but the ward had no patient at the time of inspection. Also, there was no patient or doctor in the Operation Theatre.

The ICU ward was in fact found to be locked from outside with no patient inside. Bansal expressed displeasure over the lock outside the ICU ward and also reprimanded the officials for not having appropriate arrangements for cleanliness and imposed a fine of Rs 50 thousand on the agency hired for sanitation. Officials supposed to be on duty on various counters were also found missing.

Once the doctors came to know of the DM’s presence in the hospital, they rushed to their respective rooms. The DM also visited the ward for the destitute patients and expressed his anguish over them being made to lie on the floor. The Medical Superintendent, Rishikesh, was severely reprimanded for the mismanagement and summoned to the Tehsil Diwas with the records.

Later, Bansal suddenly reached the office of the ARTO and found several discrepancies during his inspection. He directed the ARTO, Rishikesh, to improve the functioning of the office and also warned the officials of strict action if the instructions are not taken seriously. During the inspection, he also questioned the presence of people (possibly touts) who were roaming around the office premises. He also observed that while the people were waiting in queues outside the counters to get their work done, the officials were sitting idle in their respective seats.

After the inspection, the DM reached the Tehsil auditorium to participate in the public hearing programme. Hundreds of people reached the Tehsil office to get their problems resolved. He heard their problems and instructed the officials concerned to resolve them.