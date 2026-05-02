District Plan of Rs 6735.60 lakh approved for various development schemes in Haridwar

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 29 Apr: A meeting of the District Planning Committee was held at the Collectorate Auditorium here under the chairmanship of District In-charge Minister Satpal Maharaj to approve development plans for the district. The committee approved a total budget of Rs 6735.60 lakh (Rs 67 crore 35 lakh 60 thousand) for various development schemes to be implemented through different departments for the financial year 2026–27.

While approving the district plan outlay, the Minister stated that under the annual allocation, Rs 5297.60 lakh has been earmarked for the general category, Rs 1404.50 lakh for Scheduled Castes, and Rs 33.50 lakh for Scheduled Tribes. He added that over 15% of the total outlay has been allocated to promote self-employment and self-reliance through sectors such as agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, cooperatives, dairy, sericulture, fisheries, forestry, and sugarcane-related departments.

He also noted that primary education has been included in the district plan for the first time. Under innovative initiatives, ornamental freshwater fish farming, shrimp farming, and other new activities have been incorporated.

Addressing the meeting, the Minister instructed all district-level officials to ensure effective implementation of development schemes by maintaining strong coordination with public representatives so that benefits reach eligible beneficiaries at the grassroots level. He also urged public representatives to work with firm resolve and actively contribute to the district’s development.

He further directed officials to remain accessible to public representatives. In cases where calls cannot be answered immediately, officials must return the calls and ensure timely resolution of issues raised.

The District Magistrate stated that proposals from all public representatives have been included in the district plan. He added that provisions exist for amendments if required. He also highlighted that the district plan outlay has not increased in recent years and requested the Minister to consider enhancing it. He assured that all suggestions and directions given in the meeting would be duly implemented by the concerned departments.

Chief Development Officer Dr Lalit Narayan Mishra presented a detailed overview of the Rs 6735.60 lakh outlay for 2026–27 through a slideshow.

The approved allocations include: Agriculture Rs 190 lakh, Horticulture Rs 200 lakh, Rural Development Rs 130 lakh, Animal Husbandry Rs 260 lakh, Forestry Rs 47 lakh, Dairy Development Rs 34 lakh, Fisheries Rs 115.20 lakh, Sericulture Rs 57.60 lakh, Tube Well Division, Haridwar, Rs 132 lakh, Tube Well Division, Roorkee, Rs 118 lakh, Cooperation Rs 30 lakh, Community Development Rs 65 lakh, Panchayati Raj Rs 1636 lakh, Minor Irrigation Rs 95 lakh, State Irrigation, Haridwar, Rs 278 lakh, State Irrigation, Roorkee, Rs 261 lakh, Alternative Energy (UREDA) Rs 125 lakh, Small Industries Rs 16.70 lakh, PWD Provincial Division, Haridwar, Rs 269 lakh, PWD Provincial Division Roorkee Rs 269.71 lakh, PWD Laksar Rs 110 lakh, Pooled Housing Rs 60 lakh, Tourism Rs 58 lakh, Economics & Statistics Rs 55 lakh, Secondary Education Rs 100 lakh, Sports Rs 135 lakh, Youth Welfare Rs 1234.19 lakh, Allopathic Medical Rs 100 lakh, Ayurvedic Medical Rs 11 lakh, Homeopathic Medical Rs 23.51 lakh, Drinking Water Corporation Rs 163.89 lakh, Jal Sansthan Rs 216 lakh, Information Department Rs 23.30 lakh, Employment Department Rs 3.50 lakh, Social Welfare Rs 27 lakh, and Primary Education Rs 80 lakh.

The meeting was attended by District Panchayat Chairperson Kiran Chaudhary, Mayor Kiran Jaisal, Ranipur MLA Adesh Singh Chauhan, BJP District President Ashutosh Sharma, Sushil Tyagi, Vice President Lav Sharma, CMO Dr RK Singh, District Development Officer Ved Prakash, SDM Jitendra Kumar, District Panchayati Raj Officer Atul Pratap Singh, District Economics & Statistics Officer Nalini Dhyani, along with members of the District Planning Committee and other officials.